NEW Estepona Hospital To Be Ready By The End Of 2020, claims the Junta de Andalucia.



Elías Bendodo, the regional government spokesman for the Junta de Andalucia, insisted on Saturday, November 21, that the works on Estepona’s High Resolution Hospital are moving “at good speed”, and at this rate, the hospital should be finished by the end of the year, which would then enable the facilities to be allowed to open gradually throughout the course of 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Bendodo stated the initial medical equipment had already been installed, adding the Junta has been “meeting all the deadlines promised by regional president Juanma Moreno in August”, and Phase 2 of the project is currently out to tender.

The new Hospital will receive from next year’s regional budget, funding of 6.5 million euros.

With an investment of more than €16 million in the construction, the Junta is now recruiting staff, and José María García Urbano, the Estepona Mayor, outlined the importance of this brand-new addition to the municipality, where patients can be assured of the most up-to-date equipment for future treatment.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Estepona Hospital To Be Ready By The End Of 2020”.