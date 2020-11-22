Man shot by National Police in Zaragoza

A MAN was shot by National Police in Zaragoza after he pointed a gun at them when he was asked for ID.

The events took place at around 5.30pm today, Sunday, November 22 in Calle de Boggiero, when the African man in his thirties was stopped by National Police officers following calls reporting that he was threatening people in the street with a weapon.

He took out a gun and pointed it at the officers, who then shot him in the leg. He was taken by ambulance to Miguel Servet Hospital, where he is in stable condition. None of the officers was injured.

The gun he was handling was real and was loaded. It was initially thought that he may be linked to terrorism, but this was ruled out and police report that he was a common criminal, but that he has no mental problems.

Residents in the area say that it is becoming “like a jungle”. Forensics teams cordoned off the area in order to gather evidence and identify the places where the bullets had impacted. There have been several problems reported there lately, but this is the first shooting.

This comes less than 24 hours after a shooting between the Barcelona Urban Guard and a knife-wielding homeless man.

