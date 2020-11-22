Man Killed in a Shark Attack

A man has been killed in a shark attack off the western coast of Australia.

A man has been killed in a shark attack in Broome, Western Australia. St John’s Ambulance service reportedly recovered the man’s body from the water at Cable Beach.

People in the area have been advised to take caution, as the species of the shark is unknown and it is still at large in the sea. Western Australia’s government stated that a fishing patrol vessel was monitoring the area.

Cable Beach is a popular tourist destination, though in recent years has been home to sightings of saltwater crocodiles and box jellyfish attacks.

