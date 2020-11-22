Man arrested in Chiclana de la Frontera for dousing ex’s house with petrol

A MAN has been arrested in Chiclana de la Frontera, in the province of Cádiz, Andalucía, for dousing his ex’s house with petrol, while his three children were inside.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 21, around 2.30 pm, on Grazalema Street, when the 45-year-old appeared at the home of his ex-partner, despite being under a restraining order, with a bottle of petrol to douse the house.

According to police reports, the man’s ex-partner, who was at home with her three children, aged 4, 9 and 12, alerted local police officers that the man had gained access to the house and was opening gas valves in the kitchen in order to cause an explosion.

Thankfully, the woman and the children managed to escape and take refuge in a neighbour’s property when officers arrived, while the man carried on inside the house, ignoring them as they tried to get him to exit the house.

Officers reported a strong smell of burning coming from the entrance door of the two-floored house so, in a quick-thinking and brave move, they decided to access the property through the balcony of an adjoining house, cutting the electricity and removing objects that could explode.

The man threw himself through a window, subsequently injuring himself before being arrested and taken to the hospital for further inspection.

