MAN arrested after Torrevieja gas explosion damaged 14 houses



A 50-year –old man with a history of mental health problems was arrested on Saturday morning, November 23, after he went on the run following a huge gas explosion in Torrevieja on Thursday. Guardia Civil circulated the suspect’s photo following the explosion and staff recognised him when he entered a pharmacy in the north of the city.

The violent gas explosion occurred at 6:17am on the first floor of a house on Avenida Diego Ramírez Pastor crossing with Calle Apolo de Torrevieja. Officials believe it was caused by an accumulation of several gas canisters on the property. Thankfully no-one was injured, but significant damage was caused to 14 properties and cars on the street below.

CICU sources have reported that nine butane canisters, along with gas bottles and cans of gasoline, were strategically placed around the property. Neighbours had complained about the Torrevieja man, who has a criminal record, to police on several occasions after he threatened to blow up the building. The most recent complaint to officials by worried neighbours was the day before the incident.

