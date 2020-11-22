LEWIS Hamilton WILL be awarded a Knighthood in New Year’s Honours list after winning his seventh world championship this year.

-- Advertisement --



Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton F1 history last week when he equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record with a seventh world-title win. Nobody has won more driver championships than the pair in the sport. The 35-year-old had has previously played down the calls for a knighthood, saying: ‘I’ve not saved any lives, I’m not an unsung hero like NHS staff or Captain Sir Tom Moore.’

Superstar Lewis, who is arguably the UK’s greatest living sportsman, is honoured for the massive contribution he has made to to Formula One. The 35-year-old racer, worth an estimated £250million and resident of tax haven Monaco, will be given his gong in the New Year after his finances got the green light from the Government’s Honours Committee.

A friend said: “This is an honour that has eluded Lewis for so many years. It marks an incredible end to the most wonderful season.” Another top sports figure said: “He is paying the right amount of tax — all that is due. “He has been put forward by industry bosses in recognition of his enormous contribution to the sport.” Hamilton was previously awarded an MBE after his maiden championship triumph in 2008.

Lewis took advantage of rules — totally legally — to save £3.3million tax by registering a £16.5million private jet on the Isle of Man.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lewis Hamilton WILL be awarded a Knighthood in New Year’s Honours ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.