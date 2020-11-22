Junior karateka takes bronze for Adra

ADRA mayor Manuel Cortes congratulated Miguel Peña, a local 14-year-old who recently won a bronze medal in Spain’s National Championships.

“I am proud to receive a young Abderitano who is an example to us all for persevering in obtaining his goals,” Cortes told Miguel.

He began karate six years ago and has been competing for just two years, coming third last year in the Andalucia Championships’ juvenile Kumite category.

Miguel is now preparing for his next challenge in December when he will take part in the final of the junior section of the National Karate League.

