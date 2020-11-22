JIMMY Savile Abuse Victim Speaks Out about the traumatic suffering caused by the disgraced celebrity monster.



Kat Ward was a 14-year-old girl at Duncroft School, Surrey, in the 1970s, when she first came into contact with Jimmy Savile, as he arrived at her school armed with gifts to distribute to the vulnerable children, with Kat telling Discovery+ show “Faking It”, “Once he realised what sort of establishment Duncroft was, he was just like a kid in a candy store”, as he chose his victims, giving ice cream to his “favourites”, offering the innocent kids lifts in his Rolls Royce, only to abuse them with his “wandering hands”.

Kat recalled seeing Savile giving cigarettes, makeup, and even the latest pop chart records, grooming the unwitting victims, as Kat commented, “These girls were vulnerable, these girls were damaged, and he went through girl after girl after girl”, before describing how Savile used his celebrity status to coerce her into performing sickening sex acts on him, sometimes at the BBC Television Studios in London, minutes before he was due on set, “Quite often he would choose me, I have no idea why. At the time, I didn’t see that as any kind of abuse. As far as I was concerned it was reasonable payment for what he was offering because my mindset was that of a damaged individual. He had a curtained off area on one side, where he got changed. He would ask you to come and sit on his knee”.

Savile’s death in October 2011, prompted more than 1000 victims of abuse to come forward with their stories, making him one of the UK’s worst-ever sex-offenders, yet miraculously, his serial abuse went on for a period of nearly 50 years, as apparently he would bully his victims by telling them nobody would believe them, as he was so famous, with the sick paedophile even branding Kat and another victim “little s***s when they came close to exposing his incredible history of abuse.

