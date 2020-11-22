JEREMY Hunt wants mass testing & health passports in the UK and so-called ‘freedom passes’.

Critics have accused former health secretary Jeremy Hunt of promoting ‘ENSLAVEMENT PASSES’ after he asked for mass testing & health passports in the UK. Jeremy Hunt wants Brits to take a monthly coronavirus test, with a negative result earning them “freedom passes.” His idea angered some commenters, who called it “Orwellian.”

Writing in The Times on Friday, Hunt described an effective vaccine as Britain’s best shot at returning to normal life. However, the Conservative MP said that the country needs a “plan B” in the form of monthly tests for the whole population, with the freedom to live a normal life awarded only to those who show negative results.

Hunt suggested “offering people who comply with testing and isolation requirements a ‘freedom pass’ that removes the requirement to follow lockdown regulations.” Slovakia rolled out a similar system less than a month earlier, with those testing negative earning a certificate exempting them from the curfew.

Though Hunt described the passes as an incentive to boost the uptake in testing, normal life would be quite impossible without one. In his own words, these passes should be required by people who want “to go out, shop and go to work.”

The former health secretary also suggested that the government should use the NHS Covid app “to record who has been tested and who has received the vaccine.” The MP has long been a proponent of using methods that critics call “mass surveillance” to stop the spread of Covid-19. In August, he backed a report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change calling for the introduction of a “health passport that would provide evidence of an individual’s Covid-19 status at any given time.”