Ireland’s Top Broadcasters In Social Distancing Scandal

Ireland’s top broadcasters have found themselves at the centre of a scandal when photos were released showing them not practising social distancing.

Some of the main TV personalities of RTE, Ireland’s state broadcaster, had gathered to celebrate the last day of veteran political presenter Miriam O’Callaghan. Photos of the event that circulated on Friday show presenters and reporters posing for photographs and not adhering to the Irish government’s Covid guidelines about gatherings and social distancing.

Miriam O’Callaghan told RTE radio that it was ‘important to lead by example’ and that she would ‘be forever sorry’ for not following the guidelines. Jon Williams, the head of news at RTE, said that he deeply regrets ‘not thinking through the consequences of a momentary lapse of judgement’. Other Irish household names attached to the scandal are Bryan Dobson, David McCullagh, and Eileen Dunne.

Former Minister Eamon O Cuiv said that the scandal was not being treated with the same gravity as other breaches of government guidelines. He pointed out that other public figures had seen intense public criticism from RTE for their breaches of Covid rules, like in the ‘GolfGate’ scandal that ended several political careers.

The Gardai (Irish police) said they are ‘carrying out enquiries focused on the organisers into an event as described and the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect to any further actions taken’. Meanwhile, RTE announced they will be launching a full review into the scandal. Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin said that the photographs were ‘very disappointing’.

