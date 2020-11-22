HUERCAL-OVERA continues to make the town as attractive as possible, while also counting on residents’ input.

This includes adding hanging flower baskets to the lampposts in the Old Town, bringing more colour to the zone.

-- Advertisement --



Regenerating Huercal-Overa’s historic centre plays an important part in the town hall’s Revitalisation Plan, which will be carried out over the coming years.

Together with installing the hanging baskets, current operations include sprucing up garden spaces while painting and repositioning street furniture in the area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huercal-Overa prettied up.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.