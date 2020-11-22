HOTELIERS in Valencia Spain to Hold New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Lunchtime in Bid to Keep Afloat.

It’s New Years Eve- but at Lunchtime!

Hoteliers in Valencia are planning to hold New Year’s Eve dinner at noon in the face of the coronavirus restrictions in place at Christmas. Valencia’s hospitality sector proposes to replace New Year’s Eve celebrations with a lunchtime feast instead, in a bid to mitigate the economic effects caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Uncertainty continues about what the Christmas holidays will be like this year amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The increase in infections by covid-19 and the restrictions have caused devastating economic consequences in all sectors, one of the most affected being the hospitality sector. In the face of restricted family Christmas gatherings, the hoteliers of Valencia propose to bring the New Year’s Eve dinner forward to noon, thus making at least some cash on December 31st instead on none.

No Grapes, Gongs, or Auld Lang Syne!

Restauranteurs have advocated the measure for both customers and the industry. Diners will be able to enjoy their meals regardless of the curfew, although it will be a totally different scenario of course with no grapes for the Spanish Nationals and no singing auld lang syne for the British-Ex-pats- someone will come up with something I’m sure!

Another of the big questions is what will happen to the traditional company dinners normally booked during the holiday. These types of reservations account for around 25% of the takings. “We don’t know what will happen because the hours and tables are very restricted … people call and ask,” says the Director of Palau Alameda, Lorenzo Donat.

The restaurant sector has been, along with nightlife, clubs and bars, the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With the closure of night venues, more than 90 thousand jobs have been lost and 25 thousand companies are in danger of complete closure.

Local businessman Óscar Iglesias said: “The nightlife sector, closed 9 months ago, it’s desperate, we have no plans for opening, we are not given any kind of help.”

The whole business sector across Spain, including the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca, could adapt to this idea and at least claw some money back. The more you think about it the more it makes sense, its different and new and I think customers will love it. Support your local businesses by enquiring and booking now, because, whatever happens, New Year is coming so don’t let the crisis ruin it for you!

