Hospitality Sector in Spain’s Andalucía Faces Grim Future as Turnover Drops by 90%.

The hospitality, commerce and hotel sectors all foresee a grim future following potential tighter restrictions due to be announced at on Sunday, November 22. It has been estimated that one in three businesses could close if the new restrictions are introduced, with even an extension to the 6.0 pm closing times deemed to be just as damaging.

The new restrictions decreed by the Junta de Andalucía for the entire region have now been in force for almost two weeks. They included the curfew that begins at ten o’clock at night, the closure of all non-essential activities after six o’clock and the border closure of the region. During that period, the number of people admitted to hospitals, the number of deaths, and the number of new cases now seem to be slowly dropping.

Javier Frutos, president of Mahos, the group that brings together Malaga hoteliers, is clear: the three-month confinement in spring, the new restrictions imposed in the autumn added to another possible extension will lead to the closure of some 5,000 of the 18,000 hotel businesses in the province. He went on say that everyone in the industry is tense about what Juanma Moreno, President of the Regional Andalucían Government, will announce today as for some businesses it could be the ‘final nail in the coffin’.

