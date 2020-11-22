Harry and Meghan ‘struck deal’ over Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenie

HARRY and Meghan ‘struck’ a deal over Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenie and her husband without the knowledge of senior Royals.

The ‘Fab Four’ have reportedly been close friends since Harry and Meghan began dating in 2016, with one source saying there is a ‘close bond’ between them. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are currently expecting their first child, and are anticipated to ‘house sit’ the Sussex’s official UK residence into 2021.

California based Harry and Meghan ‘insist’ that Frogmore Cottage is still their permanent British home, though a recent Sun exclusive suggested that the couple may never return to the UK. Sources say that a deal was struck between the two couples over the Berkshire property without the knowledge of senior Royals.

The Queen was reportedly told about the deal ‘after the couples had spoken about the plan’. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated that ‘Frogmore Cottage is the private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and as such any arrangements are a matter for them’.

