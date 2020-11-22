A GROIN grabbing incident during a Sky Bet Championship game on Saturday, November 21, is now being probed by the FA after the cameras picked up the groping early in the second half.

-- Advertisement --



Preston defender Darnell Fisher is now under investigation after twice touching Sheffield Wednesday player Callum Paterson’s genitals during their game at Deepdale, in which Preston won 1-0.

Paterson appeared to try and capture referee David Webb’s attention after the first grab, but then Fisher repeated the action and will now have to wait to find out his fate after this type of incident was recently punished during a Super League rugby game.

Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins was found guilty of making “inappropriate contact” on the backside of Leeds full-back Richie Myler, and was banned for eight matches.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Groin grabbing incident during Championship game is being probed by FA”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.