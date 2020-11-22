GAS Explosion Rips Apart House Leaving Two Injured in Coatbridge Lanarkshire.

TWO people have been left hurt, one seriously, after a gas explosion at a property in Coatbridge virtually destroyed their home. Emergency services were scrambled to Oakridge Road in the Lanarkshire town after the alarm was raised around 6 am Sunday, November 22, morning.

Fire crews made the area safe after the man and woman were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Police have confirmed that the woman is in a hospital in Glasgow being treated for serious injuries- the man has been discharged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Cedars Grove, Bargeddie, around 6.25 am on Sunday, 22 November, following a report of a gas explosion within a property. A 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were taken to University Hospital Monklands. The man received treatment and has been discharged. The woman has been transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution. Officers remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We did respond to an incident in Bargeddie, North Lanarkshire at 6.10 am. Crews arrived and found that a small gas explosion had taken place.”

