Did you play with Lego as a child and build fantasy structures?

-- Advertisement --



Lego has released a Roman Colosseum as its latest set to add to many recent Creator World Structures series.

The Danish company wants to reach out to potential adult customers as well as children and has world architecture in its sights.

The Roman Colosseum is the latest structure to get the Lego treatment, and you certainly can’t afford to lose any of its pieces.

The set has in total 9,036 pieces and its the largest set of its kind in Lego’s history. The set takes its inspiration for how the monument, to the roman empire, stands today, miniature cars and trees are included depicting how you may view the colosseum today as a tourist visitor.

It is clearly a serious set for Lego lovers but still providing that childlike feel in building it. This so far record-breaking set will cost you approximately 550.00 euros, its available from November 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Friends Romans and Lego”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page