France’s Sarkozy on Trial for Corruption

NICOLAS Sarkozy on trial for corruption in ‘historic’ case for France.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to appear in a ‘historic’ trial for corruption and influence peddling.

The right-wing politician has been the subject of several corruption investigations for alleged serious offenses while leading France between 2007 and 2012. The current trial will focus on the ‘Bugging Affair’, in which he and his lawyer are accused of attempting to bribe a top magistrate. In exchange for information about another investigation into his affairs, Sarkozy is alleged to have offered a coveted job in Monaco to the magistrate.

Other accusations include the allegation that Sarkozy received over 50 million euro in campaign funding from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and that he profited from arms deals in Pakistan while President. He denies all charges, calling them ‘an insult to my intelligence’. Prosecutors say that Sarkozy has exhibited the behaviour of a ‘seasoned offender’ and accused his legal team of ‘paralysing’ court procedures with endless appeals.

He is the first former French President to stand trial for corruption, and the case has been described as ‘historic’ by the French media. Sarkozy has accused the National Financial Prosecution Office of political motives, as the body was established by his successor Francois Hollande.

