Four teenagers arrested after violent scenes in Cardiff leaves six in hospital

SOUTH Wales Police have arrested four teenagers after violent scenes in Cardiff leaves six people in hospital, including some with stab wounds.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were detained after officers were called to the incident on Queen Street in the city centre at around 9.50 pm on Saturday, November 21, following several reports of violence involving “local youths” taking place.

Reports indicate that one of the people in hospital remains in a serious condition after suffering head injuries, while three of the victims were believed to have been stabbed.

Officers are now going through CCTV footage in order to identify the incident and those involved.

Detective Superintendent Esyr Jones said: “This was a violent and completely unacceptable incident, which has understandably caused alarm within the local community.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident involving local youths, all of whom can expect to find officers knocking at their doors as inquiries progress.”