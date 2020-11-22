Flagship Volkswagen Golf relaunched for the model’s eighth-generation

THE flagship Volkswagen Golf has been relaunched for the model’s eighth-generation, and the new Volkswagen Golf R really packs a 316bhp punch.

The R, which now includes a special ‘drift mode’, has earned a reputation as one of the best hot hatches on sale, thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system, impressive performance and affordable finance deals.

Volkswagen has given the R more power than before, with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit making it almost 20bhp than before and it can accelerate to 60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph (249km/h).

The Golf has also been given a sporty makeover, with an R-specific body kit, high-gloss black elements, and an illuminated blue bar above the grille, whilst it also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, matt chrome mirror housings, blue brake calipers, and lowered ride height.

Buyers can choose to have 19-inch wheels with two different finishes or semi-slick track tyres.

Inside the R, there’s a 10-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, sports seats, leather steering wheel and carbon-look panels.

The all-wheel-drive system is a new design that can distribute the torque between the axles to give the most grip and make the car more agile. Selectable drive modes change the way the system works, with a new Drift mode that can put all power to the rear.

As well as dropping the ride height by 20mm, the suspension system has been updated to be stiffer than before, while the driving dynamics software has also been improved.

