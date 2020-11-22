EXTRA Police Presence Demanded By Nerja Residents in view of the Number of Second Homes in the Area left Unoccupied due to the Pandemic.



Representatives of Foreign residents organisations in Nerja met on Tuesday, November 17, with José Alberto Armijo, the Mayor of Nerja, to discuss the rising threat poised to the communities since the onset of the pandemic, with many second homes remaining unoccupied since March, with the owners unable to travel to their properties, presenting the possibility of illegal squatting, or burglaries, and the need for a stronger police presence to help combat this scenario.

-- Advertisement --



Janette Waddington, the association for Nerja’s housing communities’ (APCUN) President, expressed residents’ increased “security concern”, adding that they “fear that burglars and squatters could target unoccupied properties”, and called on Nerja Town Hall to increase the policing in areas where there is a high volume of holiday homes, such as El Capistrano.

The Nerja mayor recently made a request for “tranquility” among residents to stay positive and abide by the coronavirus restrictions, to keep Nerja a safe place.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Extra Police Presence Demanded By Nerja Residents”.