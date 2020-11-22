ETA terrorist member María Natividad Jáuregui Espina transferred to Spain

POLICIA Nacional oversees María Natividad Jáuregui Espina as she is transferred back to Spain after being handed over by Belgian authorities.

The completion of Jáuregui Espina’s move back to Spain comes after a European Detention and Surrender Order was issued in October 2019 for the crime of terrorist murder in 1981, whose victim was Lieutenant Colonel Ramón Romeo Rotaeche, and for belonging to the ETA terrorist group (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna, an armed leftist Basque nationalist and separatist organisation in the Basque Country).

Jáuregui Espina fled to France in 1978 due to her alleged relationship with the activities of the “Iskulin” command and who would later become part, now as a “released” member, of the “Vizcaya” command.

She participated in various attacks committed throughout 1981 by the members of that command in the province of Vizcaya, several resulting in death, among them the attack for which she is now being handed over to Spain.

After her return to France, she fled to Mexico, where she was located in 2002, the same year that José Antonio Borde Gaztelumendi, another ETA member, was arrested and subsequently surrendered back to Spain.

Jáuregui Espina then settled in Belgium, where she was detained in the city of Ghent in 2013 as a result of an operation culminated by the Belgian Federal Judicial Police, in collaboration with the General Information Commission of the Policia Nacional and the National Intelligence Centre.

