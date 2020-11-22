ENGLAND to Enter Stronger Three-Tier System after Lockdown Finishes in December.

England will enter a strengthened three-tiered system of local restrictions when the national lockdown ends on 2 December, Downing Street has said. PM Boris Johnson is expected to outline his plan for winter, which includes details on how families can see their loved ones at Christmas, to MPs on Monday.

The “Covid winter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep the virus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said. The tiers are expected to be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the national lockdown, but it is understood that the controversial 10 pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered under the new system.

Opening hours extended

Mr Johnson is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10 pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks with opening hours extended to 11 pm. The Cabinet is expected to discuss and sign off the plan on Sunday before Mr Johnson announces it to Parliament the following day.

The plan will set out how people will be able to spend their Christmas, but ministers have made clear that the festive season will be different to normal, with some restrictions expected to remain in place. Ministers will set out what tier each area will be placed into on Thursday and MPs are expected to be given the vote to approve the new tiering system, as promised by Mr Johnson, in the days before it comes into force on December 2.

They are optimistic that restrictions can be gradually reduced in the run-up to spring, providing vaccines are approved by regulators, allowing a plan for the rollout to begin next month before a wider programme in the new year.

