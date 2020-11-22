EMILY Atack In Threesome With Married Couple who then Both fell in Love with Her.

Emily Atack, the Inbetweeners and I’m A Celebrity star, has confessed how she had a threesome with a married couple, where both the husband and wife ended up falling in love with her.

The revelation came during “The Emily Atack Show”, her new ITV2 series, creating an awkward moment, considering her guests were her mother, father, and siblings. Emily’s mother Kate pretended to cover husband Keith’s ears, as 30-year-old Emily related the spicy tale, joking, “Is it OK to tell this story to my parents?”.

Emily told them, “I met this guy in a pub. After a bit of flirting and texting, he announces that he’s married but it’s OK because he and his wife have an open relationship and she wants to meet me. Now for some people that would be a red flag, but I’m like a bull. Red flags drive me wild. It was all fun and fingering for a bit until they both started falling in love with me”.

The new Celebrity Juice team captain continued, “It got a little bit boring after a while because I had him texting me wanting to meet up, I had her texting me wanting to meet up, and I realised the only people they weren’t talking to was each other. I was caught in this messy love triangle, which by the way is the pet name for my vagina. I sat them down and said, guys, you have some issues you need to work out, and s***ging me is not the answer. I think you need to talk to each other”.

“You think breaking up with one person is awkward, try breaking up with two”.

