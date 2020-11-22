ELEPHANT rescued 12 hours after falling down well in southern India.

Forest officers in India spent twelve hours rescuing an elephant who had fallen down a village well. The elephant had strayed from a nearby forest into the village, located in India’s southern Tamil Nadu province.

It found itself trapped after falling into a well that had no fence or wall surrounding it and was covered with bushes. Forest officers responded to reports from villagers early on Thursday but were only able to retrieve the distressed animal late into the night.

After clearing the bushes, officers attempted to pump water out of the well. However, the stressed elephant attacked the pipes that were being used. They then spent twelve hours delicately using a crane to rescue the animal without harming it, which was a success. Officers monitored the elephant for three hours after the rescue and confirmed it was healthy and active after its ordeal.

The destruction of forests in India due to rapid urbanisation and a rising population has made elephants frequently stray into human settlements in recent years.

