Dutch Cull 190,000 Chickens After Outbreak of Bird Flu at Poultry Farms.

-- Advertisement --



Dutch authorities have culled some 190,000 chickens after a highly contagious strain of bird flu broke out on at least two poultry farms, the agriculture ministry said Sunday. Health workers slaughtered around 100,000 hens at a poultry farm at Hekendorp outside Gouda while 90,000 chicks were culled at Witmarsum, in northern Friesland.

In both cases “a highly contagious strain of the H5 variant” was suspected, the ministry said in a statement. There were no other poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of the outbreaks, it added. Dutch authorities have culled some 190,000 chickens after a highly contagious strain of bird flu broke out at least two poultry farms, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.

Health workers slaughtered around 100,000 hens at a poultry farm at Hekendorp outside Gouda while 90,000 chicks were culled at Witmarsum, in northern Friesland. In both cases “a highly contagious strain of the H5 variant” was suspected, the ministry said in a statement. There were no other poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of the outbreaks, it added.

The Netherlands is Europe’s largest exporter of chicken meat and eggs, employing 10,000 people on 2,000 farms. The Dutch culled more than 30 million chickens, ducks and other fowl in a major bird flu outbreak in 2003.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dutch Cull 190,000 Chickens After Outbreak of Bird Flu ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.