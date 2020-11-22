Driver rescued from his car after serious accident on the A-23 motorway

A DRIVER has been rescued from his car by firefighters after a serious accident on the A-23 motorway near Castellón de la Plana.

The incident took place on the A-23 motorway, at exit 42, in the municipality of Jérica near Castellón de la Plana, resulting in Provincial Fire Consortium Castellon (SIAB) spending an hour trying to rescue the man from his car.

Following the rescue, a medical helicopter then took the victim to a hospital, however, so far, no further information has been released on the man’s state of health.


