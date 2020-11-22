CHILD fell down sewer in Valencia sports centre



A seven-year-old boy fell down into a sewer that had not been properly secured outside a sports centre in El Saler, Valencia. The hole was covered only by a fragile warped board which gave way when the minor stepped on it.

-- Advertisement --



The child’s parents have denounced the Guardia Civil for neglecting to cover the hole securely.

The incident happened around noon on Saturday, November 21, when the seven-year-old came to the sports centre to go for a bike ride with his parents and brother. When the car was parked, the excited youngster ran through overgrown vegetation and stepped onto the sewer hole, which was partially covered by weeds.

The boy fell ten feet into the sewer but was miraculously unharmed. He was able to climb back up with help from his father and two witnesses.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Child fell down sewer in Valencia sports centre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.