MAYOR Ana Belén Castejón announces approval to cover 32 positions within the City Council including 15 firefighter positions.

-- Advertisement --



The Local Government Board has announced that the 32 staff positions that need covering in the City Council will include 10 via internal promotion and the rest via regular selection processes.

15 firefighter positions need to be covered in order to replace the existing vacancies within the units due to retirement.

According to reports, the other positions that need covering are: three technical economists, two tax inspectors, two social graduates, two agricultural engineers, two senior technicians of new technologies, two computer technical assistants and four library technical assistants.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cartagena announces approval to cover 32 positions within the Council”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.