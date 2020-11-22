‘FIT AND HEALTHY’ 19-Year-Old Wrestler Dies one Week After COVID Diagnosis Despite Putting Up a Brave Fight Against the Disease.

Tributes have poured in for professional wrestler, Cameron Wellington, who died last week after being diagnosed with coronavirus. It is understood the 19-year-old athlete suddenly became very ill after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, November 17.

Cameron was rushed to Walsall’s Manor Hospital in the West Midlands’s after his condition worsened on Wednesday, his mother, Jane, had dropped him off at A&E. But, an hour later, the mother-of-six received a phone call from staff to say his oxygen levels had plummeted and he ‘wasn’t expected to last an hour’.

Despite all the efforts by medical staff, a brave fight by Cameron, and surgeons working on his heart and lungs, the teenager sadly passed away after he was rushed to Glenfield Hospital in Leicester for specialist care.

Cameron – a professional wrestler who began his training at an early age with Pro Wrestling Live – leaves behind heartbroken siblings Rebecca, Ryan, Logan, Lucy and Mia. The family, who live in the Mossley area of Walsall, said Cameron was well-known and loved by many. As well as being a passionate wrestler he was a talented artist. His parents said he had a ‘cracking career’ ahead of him – and have now urged everyone to ‘take the virus seriously’.

Friend Matt Powell wrote on Facebook: “I am completely numb but need to pay tribute to a warrior. RIP to my mate Cam Wellington. Cam was a bright, loyal, wonderful young man, who said what he saw and said what he felt. He was one of the lads, partied has hard as he wrestled, a throwback to a better time. He was an amazing wrestler.”

