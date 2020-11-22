Black Widow released from jail after 12 years

BLACK Widow who masterminded her rich husband’s murder released from jail after 12 years



Barbara Kogan, who was convicted of plotting her wealthy husband’s murder in 1990, was released from a New York prison after serving twelve years on Thursday, November 19. Kogan earned the ‘Black Widow’ nickname due to the designer dark clothes she wore during her trial.

Kogan famously was getting a haircut when her husband, George Kogan, died after a hit man she had hired gunned him down outside his mistress’ Upper East Side apartment on October 23, 1990. The Black Widow fled to Puerto Rico and evaded capture for two decades until she was finally arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and grand larceny. Kogan received $4.3million from her dead husband’s life insurance policy.

After her release Kogan immediately returned to Manhattan where she will be under supervision of the New York County parole division.

“She’s an animal,” George Kogan’s mistress Mary-Louise Hawkins told The Post in October. “Barbara is extremely good at manipulating people — even parole officers.”

