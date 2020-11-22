THE Food Fairies event at Bar Tuta in La Cala de Mijas on Friday, November 20 organised by Stéphanie McDonnell was a huge success with every seat taken (subject to the rules governing social distancing) and raised €1,003 which will be used to help those in need.

At the same event, which was sponsored by both Snack Attack (who donated the buffet) and Bar Tuta, the big prize giveaway which consisted of gifts generously donated by local businesses saw the winners announced and this resulted gift donations worth several thousand euros.

In all 220 wrapped presents for children in families from economic hardship, mainly due to the pandemic, were received as well as many gifts of groceries, all of which will find their way to those who require help to feed themselves and their children.

Delighted by the amount raised, Stéphanie asked EWN to thank everyone who had contributed to what was achieved, from those who donated gifts for the prize giveaway, to those who brought presents and gifts of food as well as everyone who attended.

