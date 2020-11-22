Attention needed for Callosa bike lane

CALLOSA has asked the regional government’s Public Works department for improvements to local roads.

Local mayor Manuel Martinez recently explained to Generalitat officials that the bicycle lane on the CV-900 and CV-911 ring roads was in particular need of resurfacing.

This is much-used by pedestrians and affected Granja de Rocamora, Cox, Rafal as well as Callosa, together with the outlying Orihuela districts of El Baden and San Bartolome, Martinez said.

