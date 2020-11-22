DOLORES recently launched a campaign promoting its gastronomy and local produce.

This was off to a good start when Local Development councillor Raquel Rocamora visited the municipal market to buy the ingredients for a typical Dolores dish, Olla Viuda con pelotas de alcachofas.

-- Advertisement --



This is referred to – rather unfairly – as viuda (widow) because it has only vegetables and what would ordinarily be meatballs are made from Dolores’ star product, artichokes.

Rocamora was helped by Cloti and Susi from the Dolores Housewives Association as she made her purchases.

“We have great gastronomy and great produce and we care about traditional cooking,” the councillor said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Artichokes take a bow in Dolores“.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.