Andalucía Registers a Slight Drop in New Cases of COVID-19

Andalucía Has Registered a Slight Drop in New Cases of COVID-19 Across the Region Giving Hope of Less Strict Restrictions.

Andalucía has registered 3,424 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is 249 less than yesterday. 50 deaths from the disease were reported in the last twenty-four hours which is five less than on Friday, November 20.

According to the data produced by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the total number of diagnosed in the community since the beginning of the pandemic totals 214,547. The number of people that have sadly lost their lives to the disease is 3,599.

Seville registered the most deaths, with 16, followed by Granada with ten. The rest of the province has less than ten deaths- Córdoba with seven, Cádiz with six, Malaga with five, Jaén with four, Almería with two. The only province that has not added any deaths is Huelva.

Cádiz has registered 550 infections and the rest of the provinces add less than 500 cases: Jaén with 396, Malaga with 378, Almería with 304, Córdoba with 253 and Huelva with 196.

Regarding the number of patients admitted to Andalucían hospitals, this Saturday stood at 2,947 people, 91 less than twenty-four hours earlier, while those hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) also fell from 519 to 512, thus the downward trend in pressure on the region’s hospitals continues. It is hoped that these figures will take a part in Sunday’s statement to be announced by the local government of Andalucía in that local businesses are struggling badly with the restrictions already in place and further, tighter, restrictions would prove fatal for many.

In comparison, looking back to March this year, Andalucía registered 4,682 cases and 207 deaths.

