Andalucia: Restrictions extended but positive news for bars & restaurants

BREAKING NEWS – COVID restrictions extended in Andalucia but positive news for bars and restaurants.

Juanma Moreno has announced on Sunday, November 22, that the Board has chosen to extend the restriction measures that are currently in place until December 10.

However, in a positive move, bars and restaurants can stay open until 9.30 pm for people to collect their takeaways, and although they are still closed at 6 pm for eating in, this will come as a welcomed relief for most businesses.

The Andalucian president said that measures are “about reaching a balance between health and economics” and he is aware that “there are many families who are having a hard time,” but he wants to make sure that the restrictions are “saving all possible lives and all possible businesses”.

Moreno stated that current measures would stay in place although now extended, with the curfew from 10 pm – 7 am, however, toy shops would now stay open until 8 pm, which will hopefully help boost the economy and businesses ahead of Christmas.

Moreno also announced that everyone over 60-years-old will be vaccinated.

Before it was only over 65’s, but in the announcement, Moreno stated: “They are the ones who most enter the ICU for coronavirus.”

“We understand the anger, the misunderstanding caused by decisions like the curfew,” but “it’s the right thing to do,” Moreno concluded.

Southern Granada is now allowed open until 6 pm but the rest of Granada is staying closed.

