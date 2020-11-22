An environmentally-friendly Christmas for Vera

VERA’S Festivities department is organising a competition to make the best Christmas decorations using recycled materials.

“We want the municipality’s children and young people to enjoy a Christmas that is responsible, sharing and environmentally-friendly, Festivities councillor Amparo Garcia said.

“It should make them aware of the amount of rubbish that we generate each day.”

The decorations can be made of old CDs, fabric, cork, glass or any other material that can be transformed into Christmas tree decorations, Garcia said.

