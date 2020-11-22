A sporting chance for Roquetas

REPRESENTATIVES from Clasica Ciclista de Almeria visited Roquetas town hall to discuss preparations for the 34th edition of the race.

The municipality hopes that in 2021 the race’s finish line will, for the sixth year running, be located in Roquetas, said local mayor Gabriel Amat.

The Clasica de Almeria belongs to the UCI Pro Series, just one tier below World Tour races like the Tour de France or Vuelta a España.

As well as bringing sporting kudos, a televised Roquetas finish provides an unequalled publicity opportunity seen worldwide, pointed out the municipality’s Sports councillor Juan Jose Rubi.

