2000 Asylum Seekers Caught Out Pretending To Be Children as they Know the Vetting Process is not as Thorough.



UK Immigration Officers have revealed statistics showing that during the last 5 years, out of a total of 3,929 asylum seekers, claiming to be under 18 years old, 2,135 of them were actually adults pretending to be underage, knowing the system is not as harsh for children.

The Home Office reported out of all the immigrants, the worst offenders came from Iran, Iran, Eritrea, and Afghanistan, with up to sixty-six percent of “child refugees” from Iran and Vietnam, turning out to be adults.

This information comes after only last month, parents and pupils at a school in Coventry made accusations about a “balding schoolboy asylum seeker” who appeared to be at least 40 years old.

Tony Smith, ex Border Force boss, questioned on this topic in 2017, said, “Some would’ve sworn on their mums’ lives they were 16, despite having a beard and balding.”

A spokesman for the Home Office stated, “We are fixing our broken asylum system to make it firm and fair. We will seek to stop any abuse of the system while ensuring it is compassionate towards those who need our help, welcoming people through safe and legal routes”.

The problem arose after the “Jungle Camp” in Calais was torn down in 2016, allowing migrants to pass into the UK, with large numbers passing themselves off as children.

