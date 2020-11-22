WITH France registering 13,157 new daily COVID infections it means the country has now reached 2.14 million, according to data on Sunday, November 22.

-- Advertisement --



According to health ministry data, the number of infections decreased from Saturday, November 21, when the country reported 17,881 new daily infections.

Sadly, today’s data showed that 215 deaths were registered.

31,522 patients are currently in hospital, of which 4,491 are in serious condition and are being treated in intensive care, with health authorities also reporting that 100 departments remain in high vulnerability.

In total, 2,140,208 people have been infected with the coronavirus in France, of which 48,732 have died.

France has been in confinement since the end of October and President Macron is to address the people on Tuesday, November 24, during a televised address.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “13,157 new COVID infections means France has now reached 2.14 million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.