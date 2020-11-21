There are many ways you could use chat up lines at your place of work, but one creative Starbucks barista has taken it to a new level.

Known as ‘smooth steve’, he certainly made an impact by making a secret message on a customers cup recently.

Ashley Wilkins, a coffee-loving customer in the U.S., had bought her coffee from her favourite Starbucks, only to find that a felt-tip marker had blotted out certain words on the hot warning message at the bottom of the cup.

Normally reading “the beverage you are about to enjoy is extremely hot ” the marker made it look like the message was “you’re extremely hot” very clever indeed. The nurse who is married with a small child thought so too, her experience which she shared online has been seen 1.5 million times.

Many viewers of the post agreed it was very clever and a touch romantic too and that ‘smooth steve’ deserves a date maybe he will get one when someone single orders a coffee.

