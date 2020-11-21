WELSH Shoppers Flood The High Streets in Christmas Shopping Frenzy.

Welsh shoppers eagerly took to the High Street in their droves to get their Christmas gift buying done while millions in England are stuck in lockdown. The streets of Cardiff were filled with shoppers enjoying their freedom in Wales which was in stark contrast to the streets of London and Glasgow which remain eerily quiet.

Meanwhile, over in Wales, hundreds of people queued up for a mass coronavirus testing pilot scheme in Merthyr Tydfil today, with rapid tests offered to residents even if they don’t have any symptoms. The latest scheme comes a week after the town registered the highest rate of new cases in the UK. Merthyr Tydfil has since seen the biggest drop in cases in Wales from around 770 cases per 100,000 to now below 260 as the effect of the country’s 17-day firebreak begins to work.

The test scheme was launched on Saturday morning at the town’s Rhydycar Leisure Centre. More sites are due to open through Merthyr Tydfil County Borough throughout November. People huddled under umbrellas to avoid the rain as they lined along the leisure centre, with the first in line waiting for more than an hour-and-a-half to be let inside at around 10.30 am.

