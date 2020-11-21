Vera makes savings on water and cash

THE lake in Vera’s Rambla park has gradually filled with water pumped from the Cuatro Cañas fountain.

“This steady but constant supply means that the Cuatro Caños water is not wasted and at the same time the lake is always full,” said Vera’s Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia said.

Making use of the water from the fountain also brings savings for the town hall, as the lake will no longer need to be periodically topped up, owing to evaporation. Better still, the water is well-oxygenated now that it is in constant movement, with no build-up of waterweed or bad smells.

In the past, the water emerging directly from the Cuatro Cañas’ four spouts was collected for human consumption while the water that accumulated in the trough below was used for the animals. This water also fed the municipal washhouse and from there it went to the town’s irrigation channels.

“Channelling the water is an excellent solution that makes good use of municipal infrastructure,” added Vera’s Maintenance councillor Miguel Angel Martinez.

“It is also a matter of pride that the water from Vera’s mythical and historical fountain is being used for such a lovely leisure area,” he said.

