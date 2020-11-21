TWO Valencian architects make waves in China, as they design the urban future of the country



“[China] is the country in the world where more architecture competitions are held,” says Vicente Guallart, a Valencian who, until five years ago, was the architect of the Barcelona City Council. When he left this position, his gaze turned to Asia. “There is more urban ambition there than in Europe. In addition, the fees are higher, “he reveals.

Guallart has complete two important projects in China to date: creating the new city of Xiong’an and the design of a new urban centre in Shenzhen, the technological capital of the country.

Another Valencian, Fran Silvestre, has designed six iconic projects for the Asian giant, including an entire health complex in the province on Shandong, which includes a hospital, shopping centre and houses.

The young architects follow in the footsteps of the great Valencian Rafael Gustavino born in 1842 and considered ‘the architect of New York, who designed more than a thousand buildings in the USA.’

