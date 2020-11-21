Urgent appeal to find teenager, 16, missing for almost two weeks

CREDIT: @sosdesaparecido

The frantic family of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks have appealed for help to trace her.

PAULA Lafuente Román was last seen in her home town of Vigo on November 9. Relatives say she has not returned home or been heard from since.

Both the Guardia Civil and Spain’s missing person organisation, SOS Desaparecido, have launched appeals to find the whereabouts of the schoolgirl.

Paula is described as 1.65 meters tall, of thin build, a pale complexion, and has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has any information which may help find the 16-year-old is asked to call 642 650 775 or 649 952 957.


Alternatively, email: sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es

