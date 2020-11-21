UK university rolling out mass Covid testing for students before Christmas

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
UK university rolling out mass Covid testing for students before Christmas
CREDIT: UNiversity of St Andrews

A UK university is rolling out mass Covid testing for students before they head home for Christmas.

THE free asymptomatic tests will be available for all students planning to leave the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, over the inter-semester break and those remaining in the town.

-- Advertisement --

The tests are voluntary, but students have been strongly advised to take them as “young people, in particular, are likely to have no symptoms but are still able to carry the virus back to family or friends over the holidays”.

The University is planning to open a Testing Centre by Monday, November 30, in the University Sports Centre.

Students will be notified of the test result by email or text within 24 hours by NHS Test and Protect, and possibly much faster.


To date there has been no evidence of any transmission among students in the classroom or from students to the wider community, no student residences have had to be shut down, and no members of the University community have become seriously ill.

A University spokesperson said: “Our priority this term has been to keep our community safe and, in doing so, ensure that the wider community of St Andrews is as safe as possible.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK university rolling out mass Covid testing for students before Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLet Me Vaccinate You!
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here