UK university rolling out mass Covid testing for students before Christmas

A UK university is rolling out mass Covid testing for students before they head home for Christmas.

THE free asymptomatic tests will be available for all students planning to leave the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, over the inter-semester break and those remaining in the town.

The tests are voluntary, but students have been strongly advised to take them as “young people, in particular, are likely to have no symptoms but are still able to carry the virus back to family or friends over the holidays”.

The University is planning to open a Testing Centre by Monday, November 30, in the University Sports Centre.

Students will be notified of the test result by email or text within 24 hours by NHS Test and Protect, and possibly much faster.

To date there has been no evidence of any transmission among students in the classroom or from students to the wider community, no student residences have had to be shut down, and no members of the University community have become seriously ill.

A University spokesperson said: “Our priority this term has been to keep our community safe and, in doing so, ensure that the wider community of St Andrews is as safe as possible.

