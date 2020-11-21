Three killed after motorcyclist hits two pedestrians in Tenerife

Three people were killed when a motorcyclist hit two pedestrians in Tenerife.

A MAN, 40, a 61-year-old woman and another woman whose age has not been revealed died as a result of the collision in the Perdoman area of La Orotava at around 1.20pm this afternoon (Saturday, November 21).

Emergency Coordination Center and Security (Cecoes) 112 received a call reporting a motorcyclist had run over two women and that all of them needed medical attention.

Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) sent two advanced life support ambulances and one basic life support ambulance to the scene but there was nothing they could do to save the three victims.

An investigation is underway.

