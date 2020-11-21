THE Nile Virus hits Valencia for the first time



The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has confirmed that there has been an outbreak of Nile Fever in horses in the province of Castellón. Mosquitoes carrying the Nile Virus were first detected by the National Animal Surveillance Program back in July in Andalusia, and a total of 139 outbreaks have been confirmed across Spain since then.

The Ministry reported on Friday, November 20 that two more outbreaks have been reported, in the provinces of Castellón and Lleida.

The West Nile Virus or Nile Fever is a disease that is transmitted through the common mosquito. It is usually found in birds from the African continent, on which the insect feeds, infecting itself and later introducing it to humans, horses or other mammals with its bite.

