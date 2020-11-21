Spanish Health Minister Believes it will NOT be Necessary for COVID Vaccine to be Made Mandatory.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, believes that it will not be necessary for the coronavirus vaccine to be mandatory in Spain, he said this Saturday in an interview on Catalunya Radio. “Experts recommend that it is not mandatory, because it can be counterproductive. The truth must be explained to the citizens. Legally, we could do it, but we won’t, ”he added to the RAC1 microphones. The minister is confident that vaccination will begin in January. “To go well, around 60% -70% of the population will have to be immunized in May,” he stressed.

Spain hopes to have 20 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by early next year, said Health Minister Salvador Illa on Tuesday. The two-dose treatment could immunize 10 million people in a country where the coronavirus has infected over a million and killed close to 39,000, according to official figures, although the real number is believed to be much higher.

The announcement comes after the pharmaceutical giant, which developed the vaccine in partnership with the German drugmaker BioNTech, said in a news release on Monday that the treatment was over 90% effective at preventing the disease in ongoing clinical trials. The news made world headlines and drove stock markets up, although data is still being collected and the company has not yet asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize the product.

