Spain’s homeless shelters are overwhelmed once again

SPAIN’s homeless shelters are once again overwhelmed with people in need due to the coronavirus pandemic



Spanish homeless facilities are at breaking point as the numbers in need of shelter across the country continue to surge, while hygiene measures, maintaining social distancing and limited capacity have added to the problems.

In a meeting on Friday, November 20, The Councillor for Social Welfare of Valencia, Isabel Lozano admitted that “social housing resources for homeless people are full, with no free places available due to capacity restrictions in compliance with new regulations”.

The municipal government on Friday passed a motion to allow Social Welfare services to quickly launch resources such as sports centres and hotels to cater for the growing numbers of homeless. This is similar to what happened during the first wave of the pandemic, when the government worked with the Army to install temporary shelters in the Cabanyal sports centre.

